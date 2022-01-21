MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The US delegation provided no arguments to justify the US position on Russia's alleged plan to invade Ukraine at the Geneva meeting, there were only concerns, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I have not heard a single argument today that would substantiate the US position on what is happening on the Russian-Ukrainian border, only concerns," Lavrov told reporters following talks with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.