Lavrov Says Held Short Conversations With Scholz, Macron at G20 Summit

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had held short conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the G20 summit on Tuesday.

"They are well aware that Ukraine is slowing down the (settlement) process, which banned negotiations with Russia, including at a legislative level, by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's decree.

This question is not for us. That's what I actually said today during short conversations with President Macron and Chancellor Scholz," Lavrov told a briefing, commenting on the G20 summit.