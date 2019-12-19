Lavrov Says Hopes to Discuss Russia-Japan Peace Deal at Talks With Motegi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, that he was hoping to discuss Russia-Japan peace deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, that he was hoping to discuss Russia-Japan peace deal.

"Today, I hope, we will discuss all of the bilateral issues, including a peace treaty, and, naturally, international issues," Lavrov said ahead of talks with the Japanese minister.

Motegi, who is on his first official visit to Russia as the foreign minister, said he wanted to have a constructive discussion of the peace treaty.

The Japanese foreign minister added he appreciated the progress made on consultations on joint economic activities on the Kuril islands claimed by both Japan and Russia.