UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says India, Eurasian Economic Union Ready To Negotiate Free Trade Area Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:06 PM

Lavrov Says India, Eurasian Economic Union Ready to Negotiate Free Trade Area Agreement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the preparations for launching official negotiations between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India on a free trade area were complete

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the preparations for launching official negotiations between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India on a free trade area were complete.

"To date, all the necessary procedures have been completed to start official negotiations to conclude an agreement between the EEU and India on the creation of a free trade area.

The early launch of the relevant negotiation process will be an important step on the path for cooperation between India and the EAEU," Lavrov told a press conference after talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow.

The EAEU, comprising Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, is an international political and economic bloc that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Armenia Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan All Agreement

Recent Stories

UVAS holds seminar on ‘One Health; Human, Animal ..

4 minutes ago

6 th Batch of Army&#39;s young officers graduates ..

4 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund showcases variety of projects at ADIH ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmir freedom struggle has entered into decisive ..

4 minutes ago

Governor State Bank Reza Baqir calls on Prime Mini ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Plans to Study Draft 2020-2022 Budge ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.