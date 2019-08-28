Lavrov Says India, Eurasian Economic Union Ready to Negotiate Free Trade Area Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the preparations for launching official negotiations between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India on a free trade area were complete

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the preparations for launching official negotiations between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India on a free trade area were complete.

"To date, all the necessary procedures have been completed to start official negotiations to conclude an agreement between the EEU and India on the creation of a free trade area.

The early launch of the relevant negotiation process will be an important step on the path for cooperation between India and the EAEU," Lavrov told a press conference after talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow.

The EAEU, comprising Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, is an international political and economic bloc that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union.