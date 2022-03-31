UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says International Community Should Cooperate With New Authorities In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 11:00 AM

TUNXI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The international community should cooperate with the new authorities in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

During talks with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in China, Lavrov said that the international community should actively cooperate with Kabul and help ensure that the Afghan authorities take the necessary steps so that the UN and its member states officially recognize them.

"The key point is to ensure the inclusiveness of your government, your state structures, not only from the ethno-confessional point of view but also from the point of view of the participation of other political forces," Lavrov said.

