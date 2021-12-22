UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Invited New German Foreign Minister To Visit Russia, She Plans To Pay Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:56 PM

Lavrov Says Invited New German Foreign Minister to Visit Russia, She Plans to Pay Visit

Russian Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that he had invited newly-appointed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to visit Russia, adding the diplomat was going to pay a visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that he had invited newly-appointed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to visit Russia, adding the diplomat was going to pay a visit.

"I met Annalena Baerbock in Stockholm (on the sidelines of an OSCE ministerial meeting), we had a good conversation, it was a short meeting for obvious reasons.

Naturally, I confirmed to her the invitation to visit Russia, she is going to do it," LAvrov told Russia Today.

