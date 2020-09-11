Lavrov Says Jokingly Sputnik News Agency Should Be Renamed to Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested jokingly on Friday that Sputnik news agency be renamed to Sputnik V, after Russia's vaccine against COVID-19.

"I think there is every reason to change the name of the Sputnik agency to Sputnik V.

And then we all will be on the same page," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.