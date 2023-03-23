UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Journalist Hersh's Data On Nord Streams Objective

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Information provided by US journalist Seymour Hersh on the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines is objective, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Commenting on Russia's proposal at the UN to initiate an impartial probe into the incident, the minister said that Washington's reaction was "very nervous," as it began to team up a group of countries that are expected to vote against the Russian resolution.

"I do not rule out that they (the Americans) will even manage to get enough votes to block this initiative. Then they will prove that they have something to hide, then the objectivity of the data presented by Seymour Hersh will be confirmed," Lavrov told reporters after talks with Burundi's foreign minister, Albert Shingiro.

Last month, Hersh published an article, alleging that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. The US denies its involvement in the incident. On Wednesday, Hersh published another article about the incident. According to Hersch, following a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Washington in early March, US and German intelligence agencies were tasked with creating an alternative explanation of the blasts to mislead the public opinion in the right direction. For this purpose, they used The New York Times and the German Die Zeit to publish false stories about the incident in an attempt to counter Hersch's initial claim that the Biden administration and US operatives were behind the pipelines' destruction.

