Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:52 PM

Lavrov Says 'Lack of Normalcy' in Russia-EU Relationship Hurts Everyone

A "lack of normalcy" in the Russia-EU relationship is not helping anyone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) A "lack of normalcy" in the Russia-EU relationship is not helping anyone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"The main problem that we are all facing is the lack of normalcy in the relationship between Russia and the European Union, the two largest players in Eurasia.

This is an unhealthy situation that is not helping anyone," Lavrov said at a meeting with the EU's high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, who is visiting Moscow.

"We are ready to answer any questions that you plan to ask at talks today. We will try not to disappoint you," the Russian foreign minister said.

