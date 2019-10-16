Lavrov Says Libya Risks Becoming Key Terrorist Hub in North Africa Due to Security Vacuum

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Libya risks becoming a key terrorist hub in North Africa from which terrorist cells may continue to spread into other countries

"Libya risks becoming the main terrorist hub in North Africa where this disease [terrorism] may spread into other countries and continents," Lavrov said at the 18th meeting of heads of special services, security and law enforcement agencies of Russia's Federal Security Service partner states, held in Sochi.

The foreign minister explained that due to the ongoing conflict in Libya, a "security vacuum" has been created and terrorists from Iraq and Syria are gravitating towards this region to take advantage of the situation.