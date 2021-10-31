Lavrov Says Managed To Talk With Biden During Dinner On G20 Summit Sidelines
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:00 PM
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister said on Sunday that he managed to talk with US President Joe Biden during a dinner on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.
"We were able to talk with President Biden during dinner last night," Lavrov told reporters.
The minister added that he did not meet with US State Secretary Anthony Blinken in the Italian capital.