Lavrov Says Meeting With Blinken Lasted 1,5 Hours as Planned

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday that the meeting with US State Secretary Antony Blinken in Geneva lasted an hour and a half, as it was planned.

"In principle, punctuality cannot be a bad sign, and as you said, we planned the meeting for an hour and a half because it was approximately clear to us what we would discuss," Lavrov told reporters following the talks.