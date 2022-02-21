UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Meeting With Blinken To Proceed On February 24 In Geneva

February 21, 2022

Lavrov Says Meeting With Blinken to Proceed on February 24 in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he will meet with US State Secretary Antony Blinken on February 24 in Geneva.

"With your consent, the meeting is scheduled for this week, February 24 in Geneva.

We will be guided by the positions that you have approved and that you defend in your contacts with your colleagues, which, of course, we will actively promote on the ministerial level," Lavrov told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

