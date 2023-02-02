Lavrov Says Members of Polish Elite Hatching Expansionist Plans to Annex Western Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Certain members of the Polish elite have sick ambitions and are hatching expansionist plans, including the annexation of Western Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Poland has a complicated, morbid, I would say, history. No less morbid, no less complicated ambitions, which show that the elites themselves, a certain part of the elites is still promoting such expansionist plans, (for example) Three Seas (Initiative), constant hints (to annex) what is now Western Ukraine.

And, of course, (there is) Russophobia," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

The minister also said that the term "decolonize" was being actively used against Russia now. Western countries exploit representatives of small indigenous peoples to promote the idea of creating a series of independent states inside Russian regions, even though there is absolutely no discrimination against them in the country, while indigenous peoples of the US and Canada are living in reservations, Lavrov said.