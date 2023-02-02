UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Members Of Polish Elite Hatching Expansionist Plans To Annex Western Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Lavrov Says Members of Polish Elite Hatching Expansionist Plans to Annex Western Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Certain members of the Polish elite have sick ambitions and are hatching expansionist plans, including the annexation of Western Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Poland has a complicated, morbid, I would say, history. No less morbid, no less complicated ambitions, which show that the elites themselves, a certain part of the elites is still promoting such expansionist plans, (for example) Three Seas (Initiative), constant hints (to annex) what is now Western Ukraine.

And, of course, (there is) Russophobia," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

The minister also said that the term "decolonize" was being actively used against Russia now. Western countries exploit representatives of small indigenous peoples to promote the idea of creating a series of independent states inside Russian regions, even though there is absolutely no discrimination against them in the country, while indigenous peoples of the US and Canada are living in reservations, Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada Poland

Recent Stories

KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of non ..

KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of nonfood items among flood victims

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim G ..

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim Govt to address challenge of te ..

17 minutes ago
 EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, ..

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, from 2023-2024 academic year: ..

20 minutes ago
 Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance ..

Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings

22 minutes ago
 PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy pot ..

PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy potential of country

27 minutes ago
 Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.