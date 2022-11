DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he had met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali earlier in the day.

"About the face-to-face contact with him (Cavusoglu), we are not planning it, because it just took place today," Lavrov told reporters.