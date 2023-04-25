Lavrov Says Middle East Undergoing 'Profound Transformation' Amid Improving Relations

(@FahadShabbir)

The Middle East is going through a transformation as relations among states improve and extra efforts are made to settle conflicts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The middle East is going through a transformation as relations among states improve and extra efforts are made to settle conflicts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The Middle East today is undergoing a profound transformation, which is unfolding in a very contradictory way," Lavrov said during a UN Security Council meeting. "As never before, improving relations between states in the region, stabilizing conflict zones and stepping up efforts for their political and diplomatic settlement based on the principles of the UN Charter - are required."