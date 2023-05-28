(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's doubts about Ukraine's ability to recapture the territory it has lost to Russia since February 2022 in near future is a step forward toward the West's understanding the reality on the ground, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Milley said that in the short term Kiev is likely unable to achieve its strategic objective, which is to return control of all the territory it has lost to Russia.

"He (Milley) said that Ukraine is likely unable to return all its territories within the 1991 borders in foreseeable future.

That is a step forward toward understanding the reality on the ground," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The top Russian diplomat also called Western military supplies to Ukraine an "unacceptable escalation," adding that this understanding exists even in the West.

"Of course, it is unacceptable escalation. I think that there are still people in the West who realize this, but it is Washington, London and their satellites inside the European Union that are dictating everything," Lavrov added.