Lavrov Says Minsk Agreements Have No Alternatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Minsk agreements have no alternatives, adding that there is no plan "b" for Kiev.

"There can be no plan 'b' for the Ukrainian regime, there are only the Minsk agreements, which ... Kiev is obliged to fulfill them thoroughly," Lavrov told reporters.