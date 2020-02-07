Lavrov Says Moscow-Caracas Relations Close, Presidents Have Regular Contacts

UrduPoint.com
Fri 07th February 2020 | 10:11 PM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday praised the level of relations between Moscow and Caracas, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, maintained dialogue.

Lavrov's ongoing trip to Caracas marks his first official visit to the Latin American country since 2011. Earlier in the day, the top Russian diplomat met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, while later on Friday, the diplomat is expected to be received by Maduro.

"We have close relations at all levels. Our presidents regularly meet," Lavrov said at the beginning of his talks with Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

The foreign minister recalled that the latest meeting between Putin and Maduro took place in Moscow in October.

"During that meeting, the sides agreed on additional formats and new mechanisms of our cooperation that are aimed at protecting the economic ties between Russia and Venezuela from illegal interference of the United States, which seeks to dictate to other countries and expand extraterritorial application of its law," Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that the next meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission would be aimed at implementing agreements reached at the meeting between Putin and Maduro.

"In accordance with the agreements reached by our presidents, we would like co-chairs of the high-level commission, [Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck] El Aissami and Deputy Prime Minister Borisov to prepare for the next meeting," Lavrov said.

Lavrov's current visit to Caracas marks the final leg of his three-day Latin America tour. Earlier this week, the foreign minister traveled to Cuba to visit the grave of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and held talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, in Mexico City.

