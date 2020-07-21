Lavrov Says Moscow Confident in Remaining Chances to Maintain JCPOA

Moscow believes that the chances to maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aslo known as Iran nuclear deal, still remain, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Moscow believes that the chances to maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aslo known as Iran nuclear deal, still remain, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif arrived in Moscow earlier in the day. The previous visit of Iranian minister to Russia was in mid-June.

"We regard our meeting today as a very important stage in the overall efforts that the remaining JCPOA members are now undertaking to preserve this crucial achievement of multilateral diplomacy, we believe that the line taken by our American colleagues for the complete destruction of this most important document, as well as of other agreements on arms control and non-proliferation, is destructive in every sense.

Nevertheless, we are confident that the chances for JCPOA to return to a stable course remain," Lavrov said.

"At least, we, as well as our Iranian friends, are doing our best to do this and we see that the People's Republic of China is from the same position, and the interest in this is still shown by the remaining members of JCPOA from Europe." the minister added.