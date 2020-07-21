UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Moscow Confident In Remaining Chances To Maintain JCPOA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:05 PM

Lavrov Says Moscow Confident in Remaining Chances to Maintain JCPOA

Moscow believes that the chances to maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aslo known as Iran nuclear deal, still remain, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Moscow believes that the chances to maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aslo known as Iran nuclear deal, still remain, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif arrived in Moscow earlier in the day. The previous visit of Iranian minister to Russia was in mid-June.

"We regard our meeting today as a very important stage in the overall efforts that the remaining JCPOA members are now undertaking to preserve this crucial achievement of multilateral diplomacy, we believe that the line taken by our American colleagues for the complete destruction of this most important document, as well as of other agreements on arms control and non-proliferation, is destructive in every sense.

Nevertheless, we are confident that the chances for JCPOA to return to a stable course remain," Lavrov said.

"At least, we, as well as our Iranian friends, are doing our best to do this and we see that the People's Republic of China is from the same position, and the interest in this is still shown by the remaining members of JCPOA from Europe." the minister added.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Europe China Nuclear Visit Same From Best

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 21 July 2020

6 minutes ago

Austria Reimposes Mandatory Mask Wearing in Superm ..

6 minutes ago

UK Liberal Democrat Party Calls For Full Investiga ..

6 minutes ago

US Democrats Urge Pentagon to Probe 'Retaliation' ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo operates over 10,000 flights in ..

1 hour ago

Federal Cabinet defers proposal to enhance PTV fee ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.