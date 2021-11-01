UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Moscow Conveyed To Western States Proposals For Meeting In Normandy Format

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed to Western states proposals for a meeting in the Normandy format and awaits their reaction, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"We conveyed to our colleagues our proposals on how to thoroughly prepare the next contact in the Normandy format, no matter at what level. We expect a reaction from them. They say that it is necessary to meet as soon as possible, but have not yet conveyed their vision of the expected results to us," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

