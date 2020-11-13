UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Moscow Informed US, France About Agreements On Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:03 PM

Russia has informed the United States and France about the agreements on Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russia has informed the United States and France about the agreements on Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We have informed our partners, France and the United States above all as they are our co-chairs in the Minsk Group within the OSCE," Lavrov said at a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The UN Security Council was also briefed on all the efforts undertaken by Russia, which resulted in the ceasefire agreement of November 9, the foreign minister said.

