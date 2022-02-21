Lavrov Says Moscow, West Make Progress on Security Issues, Should Continue Dialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the security dialogue with the West should be continued as there has been progress in negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the security dialogue with the West should be continued as there has been progress in negotiations.

"We can state that there is progress, although it not significant, it is there, and the consistency and integrity that we have shown in promoting our December initiatives certainly shook up the US and its allies," Lavrov said at an extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council.

He added that the Russian Foreign Ministry stance is that "the work should be continued."