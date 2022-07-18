Lavrov Says NATO MRL Experts Appear to Be Directing Ukrainian Servicemen on Ground

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) NATO's multiple rocket launcher (MRL) experts appear to be directing the actions of Ukrainian troops "on the ground," which is fraught with certain consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"NATO instructors and MRL gunners are already, apparently, directing the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national battalions 'on the ground'," Lavrov said in his article for the Izvestia newspaper, adding that he hoped that "there are responsible politicians among the Europeans who are aware of the consequences this is fraught with."

He added that the armed forces of Russia, as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), are confidently solving tasks within the framework of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, "losing on the battlefield, the Ukrainian regime and its Western patrons do not disdain to stage bloody dramatizations in order to demonize our country in international public view," the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov emphasized that the demand of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Moscow to conclude an agreement on territorial integrity and sovereignty guarantees with Kiev is in vain, since such a document already existed, it was the Minsk-2 peace deal, which was "killed" by Germany and France.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Europe is suffering from sanctions imposed against Russia the most, and is using up its arsenals, supplying weapons to Kiev without requiring an account of who controls the arms and where these weapons end up.