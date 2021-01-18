UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Navalny Detention Falls Within Competence Of Law Enforcement Agencies

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:47 PM

The detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny falls within the competence of law enforcement authorities, this is about implementing Russian laws, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny falls within the competence of law enforcement authorities, this is about implementing Russian laws, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Navalny returned to Russia on Sunday after receiving treatment in Germany following suspected poisoning. He was detained at a Moscow airport over multiple violations of probation.

"The Navalny case has acquired a foreign policy dimension artificially and absolutely illegitimately. Everything that happens to Navalny in connection with his return and detention is within the purview of law enforcement agencies," Lavrov said at a press conference.

"There cannot be any questions to the foreign ministry. This is about implementing Russian laws. If some countries consider implementation of their own laws as something less important than accomplishing geopolitical objectives, this is their problem. In our case, law enforcement agencies have formulated their position, they have been formulating it for a very long time, since August," the Russian foreign minister continued.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov expressed the belief that Western calls for Navalny release were aimed at shifting attention from the crisis of the liberal development pattern.

