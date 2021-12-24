UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Necessary To Lower Confrontation Degree Caused By US Care Of Proteges In Kiev

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Moscow considers it necessary to lower the degree of confrontation caused by the way the United States "takes care" of its Ukrainian proteges, Rusian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Bosnia and Herzegovina's Oslobodenje newspaper.

"We believe that, first of all, it is necessary to lower the degree of confrontation caused by the way American colleagues 'take care' of their Ukrainian proteges," Lavrov said.

The minister recalled that on December 7, the Russian and US presidents held a virtual meeting, which "made it possible to conduct a kind of inventory of the implementation of the agreements reached during the Geneva summit.

"

The talks were focused on the problems associated with the Ukrainian crisis and the lack of progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbass, he added.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin illustrated with specific examples the destructive line of Kiev aimed at dismantling Minsk (agreements) and the agreements reached in the Normandy format, expressed serious concern about Ukraine's provocative actions against Donbas," Lavrov said.

