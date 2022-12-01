Lavrov Says No Country Made So Much Harm to OSCE as Poland During Its Chairmanship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) No country has inflict so much harm to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as Poland during its chairmanship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I can responsibly say that Poland's anti-presidency in the OSCE will occupy a most unattractive place in the history of this organization. No one has ever done such damage to the OSCE at its helm," Lavrov told reporters.

The security space in Europe is fragmenting, and the OSCE itself is becoming a marginalized entity, the diplomat added.

Earlier in the day, the annual conference of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council started in the Polish city of Lodz. Warsaw did not allow Lavrov to take part in the meeting, as it believes that it is necessary to "absolutely isolate" Russia on the international arena amid its military operation in Ukraine, according to senior Polish diplomat Pawel Jablonski.