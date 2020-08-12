Lavrov Says No Date for Meeting of 5 Permanent UNSC Members Yet, Aspects Being Discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) There is no specific date for a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council so far, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that the organizational aspects of the meeting were currently being worked on.

"At the moment, the organizational and substantive aspects of the upcoming event are being worked on. There is no specific date yet. Of course, the 75th anniversary of the UN is an important milestone for us, especially since the creation of the World Organization became possible as a result of the Great Victory, the anniversary of which we also celebrate in this year," Lavrov said in an interview with the Moscow-based Argumenty i Fakty (Arguments and Facts) newspaper.

At the same time, the minister stressed that Russia was aiming for a concrete result, rather than rushing to hold the summit as quickly as possible.

"After all, the summit will allow - by relying on the firm ground of the UN Charter - to launch a serious and direct dialogue between leaders on the principles of interaction in international affairs and ways to solve the most acute problems of mankind, to agree on common 'code of conduct,' including with the aim of preserving global peace and preventing a large-scale military conflict," the minister added.

The proposal to hold the summit was forwarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin in June to discuss modern challenges faced by the world. The UN Security Council is comprised of Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom. At the moment, all countries have expressed their readiness to take part in such a meeting.