Lavrov Says No Doubt Kiev Switched To Terrorist Methods Using Western Weapons Long Ago

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Lavrov Says No Doubt Kiev Switched to Terrorist Methods Using Western Weapons Long Ago

BUJUMBURA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) There is no doubt that Ukraine has long switched to terrorist methods using Western weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We talked about this in great detail today.

There is no doubt that the Kiev regime has long switched to openly terrorist methods," Lavrov said at a joint press-conference after talks with his Burundian counterpart, adding that for these purposes Kiev uses arms supplied by the West.

