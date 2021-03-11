UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says No Joint Russia-Turkey-Qatar Patrols Planned In Syria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:56 PM

Lavrov Says No Joint Russia-Turkey-Qatar Patrols Planned in Syria

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) There are no plans to hold joint Russian-Turkish-Qatari patrols on the ground in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We were asked if there will be joint patrols. We do not plan joint patrols.

As you may know, if the whole issue is familiar to you, joint patrols are envisioned in agreements between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan on settling the situation in the Idlib province," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Qatari and Turkish foreign ministers.

Russia would welcome Qatar's contribution to the peace in Syria, the diplomat stressed.

More Stories From World

