Lavrov Says No Need For Russia To Meet With Belarusian Opposition Council Yet

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) There is no need for Russia to meet with the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

During a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, Lavrov noted a lack of clarity related to the political program of the opposition, that showed anti-Russia stance. The program initially appeared on the website of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and then diapered from it, Lavrov recalled, saying it was not clear what happened to the program and what was in fact the program of the council.

"In light of that, we sincerely think that there is no need for us to meet with [the council] representatives, who have asked for such contacts until they establish their structure in accordance with the law of the Republic of Belarus," Lavrov said.

"I do not want to make any assessments, but some Names from the list, which was declared to be the structure of the coordination council, are familiar to us. And we associate a number of these names with people who advocate a cultural rift with Russia, using the slogan of Belarusization to crack down on the Russian language," the foreign minister said as well.

More Stories From World

