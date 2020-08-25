UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says No Reason For Stirring Up Anti-Russian Sentiment In Belarus

Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:14 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that there are no objective reasons for inciting anti-Russian sentiment in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that there are no objective reasons for inciting anti-Russian sentiment in Belarus.

"There are no objective reasons for anti-Russian sentiments to be incited in the Republic of Belarus. But we see those who want to provoke another round of violence in Belarus," the minister said following a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Moscow.

