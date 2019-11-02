UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says No State Protected Against US Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:20 AM

Lavrov Says No State Protected Against US Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that no country, even the United States' allies, was protected against Washington's sanctions.

"No one, even US allies, is impervious to sanctions. It is a club which is absolutely recklessly waved," Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel late on Friday.

The minister explained that countries that used Dollars in their economic relations with other states could be in thrall to the US' geopolitical interests.

Lavrov suggested European countries might harm themselves if they blindly follow the US' policies on various international issues, such as the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, because attempts to impose norms that violate international law were destructive.

The foreign minister said such a situation could be easily forecast. Lavrov referred to the Libyan crisis where terrorists were used for overthrowing former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The top diplomat explained that "instead of using the international legal UNSC resolution which banned arms supplies to Libya, they used a rule that any measures that helped overthrow Muammar Gaddafi are means to an end."

When terrorism spilled into Mali, France began asking for help in fighting the terrorists there, Lavrov continued, adding that the same happened in Iraq and Syria.

Related Topics

Resolution Syria Russia Washington Iraq France Mali Same United States Libya TV Top

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 November 2019

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

9 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

10 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

10 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.