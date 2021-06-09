None of the Western officials have demanded Russia and China to be switched off from the SWIFT system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) None of the Western officials have demanded Russia and China to be switched off from the SWIFT system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"None of the Western officials have ever demanded, in my memory, to block SWIFT for Russia, for China or for anyone else.

Certain politicians call for this, but this has never been confirmed either in the statements, I emphasize once again, by the official representatives of the leading Western countries, or in the statements of the representatives of the SWIFT system itself," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.