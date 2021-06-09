UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says No Western Officials Demand Russia's Disconnect From Swift

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:18 PM

Lavrov Says No Western Officials Demand Russia's Disconnect From Swift

None of the Western officials have demanded Russia and China to be switched off from the SWIFT system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) None of the Western officials have demanded Russia and China to be switched off from the SWIFT system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"None of the Western officials have ever demanded, in my memory, to block SWIFT for Russia, for China or for anyone else.

Certain politicians call for this, but this has never been confirmed either in the statements, I emphasize once again, by the official representatives of the leading Western countries, or in the statements of the representatives of the SWIFT system itself," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

Related Topics

Russia China From

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber, Estonia explore economic opportunit ..

5 minutes ago

Ethiopia earns more than 500 mln USD from gold min ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.81 a barrel T ..

20 minutes ago

Three Dead After Air Force Helicopter Crashes in C ..

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh inflation eases to 5.26 pct in May

2 minutes ago

Dugong, seagrass toolkit selected among top 25 UAE ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.