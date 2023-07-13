Open Menu

Lavrov Says Not Optimistic About JCPOA Renewal As Outcome Of US 2024 Vote Uncertain

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Lavrov Says Not Optimistic About JCPOA Renewal as Outcome of US 2024 Vote Uncertain

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he was not very optimistic about possibilities of the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal, due to uncertainty regarding the policy of the US administration following the 2024 presidential election there.

"Next year there are elections in the United States, a new administration will come. And who knows what kind of the administration it will be, Democratic or Republican. But no one can give any guarantees that this new administration will not repeat the trick of withdrawing from the agreement reached ... So I'm not very optimistic about the possibilities of JCPOA resumption," Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of ministerial meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as Germany and the European Union. The deal envisaged lifting sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restricting the Iranian nuclear program. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the US withdrew from the deal in 2018, reimposing sanctions against Iran. Tehran reacted by reducing its obligations under the deal, including those concerning nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels.

In December 2021, talks on the resumption of the JCPOA were resumed, but a year later the progress on the deal became largely frozen.

Related Topics

Election Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Jakarta Tehran Progress United Kingdom United States December 2015 2018 From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

36 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World