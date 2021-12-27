UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Not Ruling Out West Aims To Provoke 'Small War' In Ukraine, Accuse Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Russia does not rule out that the West is striving to provoke a "small war" in Ukraine and then to put the blame on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Russia does not rule out that the West is striving to provoke a "small war" in Ukraine and then to put the blame on Russia.

"I am not ruling out the (western) desire to add fuel to the militaristic flame to provoke a small war and then to put the blame on us, to introduce new sanctions and to suppress our competitive capabilities," Lavrov told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

Lavrov added that these countries are "showering" Ukraine with weapons, military equipment and vehicles and are "bragging" about it.

