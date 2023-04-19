Lavrov Says Not Surprised by US Not Issuing Visas to Russian Journalists for UN Visit

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he is not surprised that the United States did not issue visas to Russian journalists for the visit of a delegation to the UN.

"Yes, we were given visas, but, as always, it was done with a gross abuse of the position of the host country of the UN headquarters, it (US) spent a long time, then it issued visas, but not to the entire delegation, some of our employees were not included in this list.

Well, the journalists, as you said, were not given (visas) at all, " Lavrov told a joint press conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.

Russia will spare no efforts to ensure that Russian journalists are granted US visas, the minister added.