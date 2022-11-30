Lavrov Says Nuclear Powers Must Avoid Any Military Conflict Between Them

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that nuclear powers must avoid any military conflict between them, since escalation may become uncontrollable

"Apart from the inadmissibility of such (nuclear) war, any military conflict between nuclear powers, even with conventional weapons, must be avoided," he said during a meeting with participants in the science and education program, "Dialogue in the Name of the Future."

Lavrov also noted that escalation of the conflict might become uncontrollable, while western countries try to ignore "this part of the formula.

"

"That says a lot, including the context of their stance on Ukraine, which is literally pushing to keep fighting the war, waged by the West against Russia,' he added.

Western countries have been providing Ukraine with humanitarian, military and financial aid amid Russia's operation. Moscow has repeatedly denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, with Lavrov having stressed that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine could become a legitimate target for Russia.