Lavrov Says Number of SCO Countries' Counterparts Condemn Drone Attack on Kremlin

PANAJI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A number of foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries, including Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, condemned the drone attack against the Kremlin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"As for the terrorist attack on the Kremlin and the residence of the head of state, all our assessments were set out. Almost all of my counterparts with whom we spoke yesterday expressed their condemnation. In particular, the Pakistani foreign minister directly condemned this terrorist act and expressed hope for the speedy establishment of the truth and the identification of those responsible," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of SCO foreign ministers.