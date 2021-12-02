Lavrov Says OSCE Ministerial Meeting Expressed Interest in Overcoming Current Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The participants of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial meeting expressed interest in overcoming the current crisis in the organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"In such circumstances, of course, a frank conversation is especially important. It was good that it took place face-to-face. I think it was not useless, that the assessments of the accumulated problems that we and other participants expressed were heard," he said.

"And in general, there is a sense of interest in overcoming this crisis and finding ways to improve the effectiveness of the OSCE activity," Lavrov added.