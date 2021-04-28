Lavrov Says OSCE Tries to Avoid Publishing Objective Report on Donbas Developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The leadership of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is trying to avoid publishing fair data on the situation in Donbas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the Russian minister, the OSCE statistics on civilian injuries and civilian facilities damage "is not in favor of Kiev", since it confirms that in the overwhelming majority of cases, it is Kiev who begins the strikes thereby forcing the Donbas militia to retaliate.

"The leadership of the Special Monitoring Mission and of the OSCE itself feels very uncomfortable about this and is trying in every possible way to avoid publishing the honest data," Lavrov said, stressing that Moscow is making effort to ensure regular publication of such reports.