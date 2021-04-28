UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says OSCE Tries To Avoid Publishing Objective Report On Donbas Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:13 PM

Lavrov Says OSCE Tries to Avoid Publishing Objective Report on Donbas Developments

The leadership of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is trying to avoid publishing fair data on the situation in Donbas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The leadership of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is trying to avoid publishing fair data on the situation in Donbas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the Russian minister, the OSCE statistics on civilian injuries and civilian facilities damage "is not in favor of Kiev", since it confirms that in the overwhelming majority of cases, it is Kiev who begins the strikes thereby forcing the Donbas militia to retaliate.

"The leadership of the Special Monitoring Mission and of the OSCE itself feels very uncomfortable about this and is trying in every possible way to avoid publishing the honest data," Lavrov said, stressing that Moscow is making effort to ensure regular publication of such reports.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Kiev

Recent Stories

Moscow Ready to Restore Conditions for Embassies W ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Romania Did Not Explain Decision to Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Points to UK's Subversive Role in Russia-EU ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees as 'Wishful Thinking' Western Claims T ..

2 minutes ago

Malik Talat Sohail lauded the issuance of Kisan Ca ..

17 minutes ago

Police produce Javed Latif before court in Lahore

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.