Lavrov Says Over $12Mln Allocated To ICC Investigation Against Putin, Lvova-Belova

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) As many as 10 million Pounds ($12.6 million) have been allocated to an investigation into Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

According to the minister, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, a UK citizen of Pakistani origin, was forced to bypass all procedures and all rules, with unprecedented speed and "concoct the warrant" against the Russian president and the presidential commissioner.

"We also know that in order for these warrants to be sent out, in violation of all the rules, 10 million pounds, I believe, was earmarked specifically for the investigation of these cases," Lavrov told reporters.

Although, in general, the court is supposed to fund such processes on a first-come, first-served basis out of the general budget, the minister added.

