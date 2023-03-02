UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Pans To Visit Number Of Latin American Countries In Near Future

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Lavrov Says Pans to Visit Number of Latin American Countries in Near Future

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Thursday his plans to pay a visit to a number of Latin American countries in the near future.

"All of our colleagues from developing countries continue not just to communicate with us, but they show interest in coming to visit us and inviting us to visit, and in the near future, we expect to visit a number of countries in Latin America," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

Related Topics

Russia Visit All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

3 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.