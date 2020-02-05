UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Planned Current Latin American Trip To Visit Castro's Grave In Cuba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Lavrov Says Planned Current Latin American Trip to Visit Castro's Grave in Cuba

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he planned his Latin American trip so that he is able to visit the grave of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

On Wednesday, the Russian foreign minister began a three-day trip to Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela in his second visit to the region in the last six months.

"We have specifically chosen such an itinerary to honor the memory of the comandante and visit the Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where the ashes of other fighters for Cuban independence also lay," Lavrov said in an interview with the Prensa Latina news agency, published on Wednesday.

Lavrov praised Castro as a leader of global significance and noted that he still served as an example of patriotism to many Russians.

The minister also mentioned that Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez would visit Russia to participate in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism.

One of the most iconic figures of the 20th century, Fidel Castro became the leader of Cuba in 1959 after dislodging the US-supported military dictator Fulgencio Batista and establishing a communist government. He gave up his position in favor of his brother Raul in 2006 due to health reasons. Under his leadership, Cuba established extremely close ties with the Soviet Union, and later with Russia. He passed away on November 25, 2016.

Related Topics

Century Russia Visit Castro Independence Cuba Mexico Venezuela November 2016 Dictator Government

Recent Stories

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

26 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violati ..

38 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Expects Domestic Mac ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan incomplete without inclusion of Jummu, K ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.