(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he planned his Latin American trip so that he is able to visit the grave of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

On Wednesday, the Russian foreign minister began a three-day trip to Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela in his second visit to the region in the last six months.

"We have specifically chosen such an itinerary to honor the memory of the comandante and visit the Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where the ashes of other fighters for Cuban independence also lay," Lavrov said in an interview with the Prensa Latina news agency, published on Wednesday.

Lavrov praised Castro as a leader of global significance and noted that he still served as an example of patriotism to many Russians.

The minister also mentioned that Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez would visit Russia to participate in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism.

One of the most iconic figures of the 20th century, Fidel Castro became the leader of Cuba in 1959 after dislodging the US-supported military dictator Fulgencio Batista and establishing a communist government. He gave up his position in favor of his brother Raul in 2006 due to health reasons. Under his leadership, Cuba established extremely close ties with the Soviet Union, and later with Russia. He passed away on November 25, 2016.