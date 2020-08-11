UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Plans To Discuss Holding German-Russian Cross Years At Meeting With Maas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:15 PM

Lavrov Says Plans to Discuss Holding German-Russian Cross Years at Meeting With Maas

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that he was hoping for them to discuss the cross years and other issues related to the relationship between the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that he was hoping for them to discuss the cross years and other issues related to the relationship between the two countries.

"In general, we have rich plans on the bilateral agenda, which we expect to discuss today, including the well-established practice of holding cross years under our patronage," Lavrov said.

In addition, the two ministers will discuss global issues, Lavrov said, pointing out that Germany was a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and presiding over the European Union at the moment.

"And, of course, regional conflicts, unfortunately, do not disappear anywhere. That is why, we will also, I am convinced, share our assessments and opinions on many of them today, which will be very useful," Lavrov said.

The meeting is taking place in Moscow.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia German European Union Germany Share

Recent Stories

OECD raises South Korea's 2020 economic outlook

4 minutes ago

Beaten, battered Jeremy Lin demands more protectio ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus election challenger is 'safe' in Lithuania ..

4 minutes ago

PETA participates in tree plantation drive

4 minutes ago

Germany-Russia Relations Too Important to Leave Th ..

6 minutes ago

Australia develops technology to make seawater dri ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.