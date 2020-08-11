Lavrov Says Plans to Discuss Holding German-Russian Cross Years at Meeting With Maas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that he was hoping for them to discuss the cross years and other issues related to the relationship between the two countries.

"In general, we have rich plans on the bilateral agenda, which we expect to discuss today, including the well-established practice of holding cross years under our patronage," Lavrov said.

In addition, the two ministers will discuss global issues, Lavrov said, pointing out that Germany was a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and presiding over the European Union at the moment.

"And, of course, regional conflicts, unfortunately, do not disappear anywhere. That is why, we will also, I am convinced, share our assessments and opinions on many of them today, which will be very useful," Lavrov said.

The meeting is taking place in Moscow.