(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he intended to discuss 'difficult issues' with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, such as Moscow's relations with the European Union and NATO.

The Hungarian foreign minister arrived in Russia earlier on Friday to hold meetings with the country's leadership, including the Russian foreign minister, and discuss a wide range of international and bilateral issues.

"We will ... be ready to exchange views on such difficult issues as relations with the European Union and NATO," Lavrov said during the meeting with Szijjarto.

The Russian top diplomat also expects the talks to focus on international issues, including the situation in Europe, transatlantic relations, as well as conflicts in Ukraine, the middle East and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Relations between Russia and Western counties deteriorated after the latter imposed sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. While Western countries and Kiev have not recognized its legitimacy and accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs, Moscow has denied any interference and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law.