UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Plans To Visit Bahrain, Saudi Arabia Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Lavrov Says Plans to Visit Bahrain, Saudi Arabia Next Week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he plans to visit Bahrain on May 31 and Saudi Arabia on June 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he plans to visit Bahrain on May 31 and Saudi Arabia on June 1.

"The next visit will take place soon. On May 31 and June 1, in accordance with the existing invitations, I plan to visit Bahrain first. Then, on June 1, a regular meeting of the Russia-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council) Foreign Ministers Forum will be held in Riyadh," Lavrov told RT Arabic.

