Lavrov Says Plans to Visit Number of Latin American Countries in Near Future

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Thursday his plans to pay a visit to a number of Latin American countries in the near future.

"All of our colleagues from developing countries continue not just to communicate with us, but they show interest in coming to visit us and inviting us to visit, and in the near future, we expect to visit a number of countries in Latin America," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

The minister also recalled that he had recently been on another tour of African countries, adding that he is going to pay more visits this year.