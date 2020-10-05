UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Politicization Of Energy Cooperation Is Another Strike On European Security

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Lavrov Says Politicization of Energy Cooperation Is Another Strike on European Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Politicization of the energy cooperation could jeopardize the European security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Monday.

"The Americans are not worried over the fact that competitiveness of entire sectors of the European industry will be undermined due to higher costs of more expensive gas, they are OK with it.

This is why politicization of the energy cooperation is another strike on the basics of what we call the European security," Lavrov told members of the Association of European Businesses.

