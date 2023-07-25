Lavrov Says Possible to Hold Summit of Leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia This Year

There are plans to hold a summit of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) There are plans to hold a summit of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work vigorously to prepare for further meetings, including plans to hold another summit of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia this year," Lavrov told a briefing.

Russia hopes that negotiations will continue, there has been a proposal to start dialogue through lawmakers, and also to resume the dialogue between representatives of civil society, political scientists, the minister added.